KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $501.72. The stock had a trading volume of 216,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

