KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.91. 201,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,797. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

