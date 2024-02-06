KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.28 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,896. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $173.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.