KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,293,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.66. The stock had a trading volume of 656,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,892. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.89. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

