KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 109,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,352. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.