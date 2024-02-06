KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $286,550,000 after buying an additional 872,829 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,731,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $788,751,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,450. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

