JMP Securities Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $500.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $410.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average of $327.26. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

