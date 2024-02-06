Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.93.

JHG opened at $29.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,749 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

