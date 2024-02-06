Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,409 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.