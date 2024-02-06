Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $57,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

