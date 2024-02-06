Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,366 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $330.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

