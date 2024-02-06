Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

