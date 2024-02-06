Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 375,400 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $40,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,099,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

