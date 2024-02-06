Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.81. 614,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.02.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.