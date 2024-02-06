J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 511,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,000. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned 46.53% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MISL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MISL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $25.74.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

