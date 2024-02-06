J Arnold Wealth Management Co Acquires Shares of 9,363 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. 10,528,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,702,461. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

