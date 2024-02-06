iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $129.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

