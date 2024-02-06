iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Element Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 9.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 888,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

