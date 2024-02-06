iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

