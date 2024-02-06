iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $43,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

