iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 9.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.11. The stock had a trading volume of 119,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,084. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $272.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

