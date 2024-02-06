iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,955,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,884,000 after buying an additional 860,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. 644,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,125. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

