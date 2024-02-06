iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 172,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 95,672 shares.The stock last traded at $36.04 and had previously closed at $35.92.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEMB. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

