iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,766. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

