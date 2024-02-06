iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.58. 1,494,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,279. The company has a market cap of $383.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $498.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

