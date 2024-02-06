IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IQV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.69. 371,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,685. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $211.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

