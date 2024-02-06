Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 320,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 224,876 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

