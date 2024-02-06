IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $785.72 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. IOTA has a market cap of $785.72 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

