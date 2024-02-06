Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 1,136,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

