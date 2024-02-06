Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $426.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,532,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,388,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $430.24.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

