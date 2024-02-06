Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 197,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,218. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.