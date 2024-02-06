Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 8.0% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $634.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,340. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
