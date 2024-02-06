Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 8.0% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $634.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,340. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.