Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,539,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,834,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

