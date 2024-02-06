International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
