International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

ICAGY opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

