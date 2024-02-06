Inotiv (NOTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Inotiv has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $140.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.21 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.87. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $149,653.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,694.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 223,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

