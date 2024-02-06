Ibex Investors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

DG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.92. 221,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,422. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

