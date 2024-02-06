Ibex Investors LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Ur-Energy accounts for 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Ur-Energy worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $110,536.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,812.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $685,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on URG. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URG

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URG stock remained flat at $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 556,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,637. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

