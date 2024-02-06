Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Nano-X Imaging comprises 4.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Nano-X Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 15.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 16.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NNOX stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 169,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

