Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $351.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $356.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after buying an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $90,375,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

