Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.00.

HUBB stock opened at $351.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $356.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hubbell by 46.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

