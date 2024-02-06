Hosking Partners LLP Has $3.80 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.