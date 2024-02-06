Hosking Partners LLP Buys 2,673 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,559 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 43,786 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

