Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes $661,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,955,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

