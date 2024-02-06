Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.55. 1,155,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,136. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

