Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $941,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up about 0.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

RTM traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.