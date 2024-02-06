Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $336,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

