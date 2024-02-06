Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $300,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372,508. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

