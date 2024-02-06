Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.89.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.04 on Friday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after acquiring an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

