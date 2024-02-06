Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Hologic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hologic by 189.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 10.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.