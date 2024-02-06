Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of HOLI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
